Advertisement

Ellisburg man pleads guilty in sex offender registration case

By 7 News Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - An Ellisburg man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to failing to update his registration as a sex offender.

Under federal law, Chad Worthington, 48, faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Syracuse, where Worthington pleaded guilty, said he failed to report he had several Google email addresses, as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Worthington was required to register as a sex offender because of his federal convictions in 2005 for coercion and enticement of a minor and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, according to the statement.

He’ll be sentenced October 12.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery winners Brianna Valeriano and Kyron Holley, poolside with their children, at their new...
Couple, lottery winners, find dream home in Massena
A prominent Henderson hunting guide has pleaded guilty in federal court to a felony violation...
Henderson hunting guide pleads guilty to hunting waterfowl over bait
Police Lights
Gouverneur man accused of selling drugs
Man charged in Christmas Eve machete attack
Watertown police want to know - who is this man?
Watertown police need help in ID’ing man in larceny probe

Latest News

Graphic of home with money.
Need help with rent? Here’s how to get it
A new pavilion is just the start of water front projects in Cape Vincent.
In Cape Vincent, pavilion done, more to come
test clip from wwny
Once again, few new COVID infections in north country
Ogdensburg city council
In O’burg, ‘really deep disappointment’ after sales tax bill stalls