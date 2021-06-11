Ellisburg man pleads guilty in sex offender registration case

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - An Ellisburg man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to failing to update his registration as a sex offender.

Under federal law, Chad Worthington, 48, faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Syracuse, where Worthington pleaded guilty, said he failed to report he had several Google email addresses, as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Worthington was required to register as a sex offender because of his federal convictions in 2005 for coercion and enticement of a minor and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, according to the statement.

He’ll be sentenced October 12.

