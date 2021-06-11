Advertisement

Friends pay tribute to Dale Roberts

Retired senior investigator Dales Roberts, who died last Sunday. Roberts spent more than 30...
Retired senior investigator Dales Roberts, who died last Sunday. Roberts spent more than 30 years with the Lewis County Sheriff's Department.(Source: funeral home)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A lot of people liked Dale Roberts.

The line to pay their respects stretched down the driveway at Trainor Funeral Home in Boonville Thursday, police and civilians waiting to say their goodbyes.

Roberts, retired senior investigator with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, died last Sunday at age 69. He had been a patient at Upstate Medical Center for about a month.

“If you had to put an epitaph on his monument, the fitting one to put would be ‘Dale Roberts, investigator, policeman. He loved and served his fellow man,’” said CArl Trainor, president of the funeral home.

Roberts spent more than three decades with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, working his way up from road patrol officer to senior investigator.

When Roberts retired in 2017, he couldn’t stay away.

So, he teamed up with Deputy Russ Brombacher in parks and recreation enforcement.

“The word iconic comes to mind. It’s so often misused, but not in this case. He made such an impact on the people in the county and the surrounding area. That’s his legacy,” Brombacher said THursday.

Brombacher says he and Roberts became friends in the 1970s, and that made working together years later easy.

It also helped they had a similar approach to the job, which Brombacher summarized as “Treat people the way you’d want to be treated if circumstances were reversed.”

Roberts was a longtime Lewis County resident. He grew up in Talcotville, and the people he met throughout his life helped him find success as senior investigator with the county sheriff’s department.

Excellent at coordinating people. He knew all the people. He grew up around here. Always treated people well,” Brombacher recalled.

Roberts was more than just a police officer.

Friends note his love of the outdoors - and a talent for baking.

“Always donated baked goods to the bake sales around at the fire halls and their events. He was on the Red Cross board up in Watertown. He donated kayaks and different things for their raffles,” Brombacher said.

“He was like a brother.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A prominent Henderson hunting guide has pleaded guilty in federal court to a felony violation...
Henderson hunting guide pleads guilty to hunting waterfowl over bait
Drug overdoses
Jefferson Co. Drug Task Force sends a warning as more drugs are found laced with fentanyl
Lottery winners Brianna Valeriano and Kyron Holley, poolside with their children, at their new...
Couple, lottery winners, find dream home in Massena
For the second morning in a row, a Carthage home caught fire.
Carthage home catches fire two days in a row, officials say it’s not suspicious
An Ogdensburg woman was charged with drug possession after officers found $17,000 worth of...
Woman arrested on drug possession charges at familiar Ogdensburg home

Latest News

Scott Gray, chair of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, who is seeking a 12th term in...
Gray cites experience as he seeks re-election
Jason Johnson, 34, is the suspect in the shooting of a state trooper in Broome County Wednesday...
UPDATE: Man wanted for shooting State Trooper in custody
The Salvation Army readies food for a giveaway Thursday in Watertown.
Still a need for it: Salvation Army hands out food
Watertown police want to know - who is this man?
Watertown police need help in ID’ing man in larceny probe