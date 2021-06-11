Funeral Services: Patricia A. Strader, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Patricia A. Strader will be held at 11:00 AM on June 19, 2021 at Chapel Hill Cemetery, Parishville with Rev. Rob Schirmer, officiating. A celebration of her life will follow services at the Parishville Pavillion.

Pat passed away May 11, 2021 in Canton, at the home of her daughter, Becky.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.

