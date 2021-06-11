Advertisement

Funeral Services: Patricia A. Strader, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Patricia A. Strader will be held at 11:00 AM  on  June 19, 2021 at Chapel Hill Cemetery, Parishville with Rev. Rob Schirmer, officiating.  A celebration of her life will follow services at the Parishville Pavillion.

Pat passed away May 11, 2021 in Canton, at the home of her daughter, Becky.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Graphic of home with money.
Need help with rent? Here’s how to get it
A new pavilion is just the start of water front projects in Cape Vincent.
In Cape Vincent, pavilion done, more to come
test clip from wwny
Once again, few new COVID infections in north country
Richard Brotherton, 82, formerly of Elm Ridge Road in Philadelphia, NY and a resident of...
Richard Brotherton, 82, formerly of Philadelphia
Ogdensburg city council
In O’burg, ‘really deep disappointment’ after sales tax bill stalls

Obituaries

Candles
Graveside Services: Howard T. Cloce, 85, formerly of Morley
Candles
Kanehkiiostha Edwards, 45, of Akwesasne
Candles
Graveside Services: Theodore A. Musante, 94, of Massena
Candles
Rosemary I. Augustine, 93, of Watertown
John M. Clark, 76, of Dishaw Road, passed away after a period of failing health on Thursday...
John M. Clark, 76, of Chase Mills
Ellisburg man pleads guilty in sex offender registration case