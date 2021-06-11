Graveside Services: Howard T. Cloce, 85, formerly of Morley

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Howard T. Cloce, 85, formerly of County Rte 27, Morley, died at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse of January 6, 2021. Calling hours will be Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. His graveside will be held in Morley Cemetery following the calling hours with Pastor Richard Ladouceur officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wesleyan Methodist Church in Morley, which he attended as a child.

