MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The Family of Theodore A. Musante invites you to his Mass of Christian Burial at 11;00 AM on June 18, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

Mr. Musante died February 12, 2021 at Massena Hospital.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.