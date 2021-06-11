Gray cites experience as he seeks re-election

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Scott Gray, the longtime Jefferson County legislator from District 13 and legislature chair, can sum up why people should re-elect him with one word: experience.

Gray is running for his 11th term, having served as legislature chair for the last three. Gray is widely credited with leading the county’s successful vaccination campaign during the COVID pandemic - he was the public face and voice for the county most of the time.

Gray says his experience and dedication make him the best person for the job.

“There are times, economics have cycles, and we have always rode those cycles out and made it on the other end okay, and that takes experience,” he said Thursday.

Gray’s challenger is T.J. Babcock, a graduate of General Brown High School. Babcock is operations manager at the H.P. Hood plant in LaFargeville. He declined to be interviewed.

The Republican primary is June 22.

