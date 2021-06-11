Highlights & scores: sectional lacrosse, baseball & softball

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Section 3 lacrosse and sectional diamond action were featured Thursday.

South Jefferson hosted Westhill in a girls’ Section 3 Class D lacrosse semifinal from Adams.

In the first half, Kia Berie connects, giving South Jeff a 1-0 lead.

Westhill answers when Katy McPeak takes the feed and goes low for the tally, tying the game at 1.

It’s McPeak again, this time off the free position, giving Westhill a 2-1 lead.

South Jeff knots the game when Karsyn Burnash tickles twine off the free position, making it 2-2.

Westhill beats South Jeff 15-8.

Section 3 boys’ lacrosse: Watertown vs. East Syracuse-Minoa

Watertown met East Syracuse-Minoa in a boys’ Section 3 Class B lacrosse semi.

Vince Lavarnway fights his way through defenders and finds the mark for the Cyclones.

Then it’s Mich O’Donnell going low for the tally, but Watertown falls to ESM by a final score of 9-7

Section 3 baseball: South Jeff vs. Homer

In a Section 3 Class B-1 baseball semi from Adams, top-seed South Jeff hosted Homer.

In the top pf the first, Homer with the big blow when Joey Case goes deep and it’s a three-run homerun over the wall in left, giving Homer a 3-0 lead.

Homer goes on to upset South Jeff 4-3

Section 10 baseball: Morristown vs. Heuvelton

Morristown was at Heuvelton for a Section 10 Class D baseball semifinal.

Kade Marshall with the grounder to short..The relay home is late and it’s 1-0 Morristown.

Seth Witherhead singles to right and the Rockets are up 3-0.

In the bottom of the first, Jed Crayford hits back to the mound. The run scores and the Rockets are up 3-2.

Then it’s Brandon Prey with the single back up the middle, tying the game at 3.

The Bulldogs go on to beat Morristown 19-9.

Section 10 softball: Edwards-Knox vs. Heuvelton

In a Section 10 Class D softball semifinal, it was Edwards-Knox at Heuvelton.

Carley Simmons’ single scores 2. E-K is up 6-2.

In the sixth, Dakota Matthews’ grounder is bobbled and the Cougars get a run.

Rachel Vachev singles up the middle and Hailey Matthews scores.

In the bottom of the seventh, Alyson Trathem singles to right, cutting the E-K lead to 8-6.

Simmons with a bloop over third, tying the game at 8.

Simmons then challenges the Cougars in a rundown and scores the game winner as Heuvelton wins 9-8.

Congrats to Wildcats

Congratulations to the Gouverneur Wildcats varsity baseball team.

The Wildcats are Section 10 Class B Central Division champs.

This has not been done in Gouverneur in 17 years.

The team plays Saturday for the championship in Ogdensburg at 12 pm.

By the way, coach John Free was awarded Coach of the Year.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ Section 3 lacrosse

East Syracuse-Minoa 9-7

Westhill 16, General Brown 9

Girls’ Section 3 lacrosse

Fayetteville-Manlius 17, Watertown 4

Skaneateles 15, General Brown 5

Westhill 15, South Jefferson 8

Girls’ Section 10 lacrosse

Canton 14, Potsdam 4

Plattsburgh 15, Heuvelton 3

Salmon River 23, Saranac-Lake Placid 4

Section 3 baseball

Homer 4, South Jefferson 3

Port Byron 5, Thousand Islands 1

Beaver River 10, Weedsport 0

Poland 15, Copenhagen 2

Section 10 baseball

Heuvelton 19, Morristown 9

Edwards-Knox 5, Tupper Lake 3

Section 3 softball

Pulaski 9, Thousand Islands 5

Poland 15, Lyme 0

Section 10 softball

Heuvelton 9, Edwards-Knox 8

Hammond 3, Hermon-DeKalb 2

