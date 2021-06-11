John M. Clark, 76, of Chase Mills

John M. Clark, 76, of Dishaw Road, passed away after a period of failing health on Thursday evening, June 10, 2021 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - John M. Clark, 76, of Dishaw Road, passed away after a period of failing health on Thursday evening, June 10, 2021 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

John was born on November 7, 1944 in Potsdam the son of the late Robert and Doris (Martin) Clark. He attended Norwood- Norfolk Central School and later proudly earned his GED while in the US Navy from 1963 – 1967. He re-enlisted in the US Navy in 1980, proudly serving until his medical discharge in 1993. John enjoyed working on old cars and target shooting.

John is survived by his sons, John A. and Ellen Clark of Norfolk and Robert R. Clark of Minneapolis, Minnesota; his grandsons, Paul of Pittsburgh, David and Jason of Massena; his great grandson, Leslie; and his brothers, Thomas Clark of Chase Mills and Randy and May Clark of Brasher.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Karen Clark on December 31 2011; and several siblings.

At his request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

