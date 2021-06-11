Advertisement

Lowville seniors celebrate end of school year with traditional parade

By 7 News Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The senior class at Lowville Academy celebrated the end of the school year with a tradition that goes back more than two decades.

Led by a pair of John Deere tractors, the class of 2021 held a parade down State Street to the school campus in the village Friday morning.

Students met up in the Tops parking lot around 7 a.m. to decorate their vehicles and celebrate the end of their high school journey.

“A little senior parade, you know, the senior year kind of got robbed a little bit,” Tyler Dubach said, “so we’re getting a parade out, showing everybody that we’re here, we’re ready to go.”

There are 88 students in this year’s graduating class. The final day of classes for seniors is Wednesday, June 16.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

In O'burg, 'really deep disappointment' after sales tax bill stalls