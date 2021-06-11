Advertisement

Lyme wins division softball title for 1st time in decades

By Mel Busler
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - The Lyme softball team has accomplished something that hasn’t been done in almost 40 years: a division title.

After adding a Section 3 win this week, the wait may not be as long the next time around.

Daniel Lawson is in his sixth year of coaching Lyme softball. Lyme won a playoff title in 2015 but hadn’t won a regular season crown since 1984.

A 9-5 mark changed all that this season.

There’s just one senior on this year’s team. With seven juniors, three sophomores and five freshmen, next season is looking bright for more success.

You can hear from the coach in the video, along with players Callie LaFontaine, Reagan Cole, Kaitlyn Weston, Karyssa Parker, and Vivian Williams.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery winners Brianna Valeriano and Kyron Holley, poolside with their children, at their new...
Couple, lottery winners, find dream home in Massena
A prominent Henderson hunting guide has pleaded guilty in federal court to a felony violation...
Henderson hunting guide pleads guilty to hunting waterfowl over bait
Police Lights
Gouverneur man accused of selling drugs
Man charged in Christmas Eve machete attack
Watertown police want to know - who is this man?
Watertown police need help in ID’ing man in larceny probe

Latest News

Lyme softball team
Morristown's Kade Marshall hits a grounder to short in a Section 10 Class D baseball semifinal...
Highlights & scores: sectional lacrosse, baseball & softball
A group of Watertown Rapids baseball players had a meet-and-greet Thursday to help raise money...
Rapids players help out Adams playground fundraiser
Adams playground fundraiser