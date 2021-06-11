Lyme wins division softball title for 1st time in decades

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - The Lyme softball team has accomplished something that hasn’t been done in almost 40 years: a division title.

After adding a Section 3 win this week, the wait may not be as long the next time around.

Daniel Lawson is in his sixth year of coaching Lyme softball. Lyme won a playoff title in 2015 but hadn’t won a regular season crown since 1984.

A 9-5 mark changed all that this season.

There’s just one senior on this year’s team. With seven juniors, three sophomores and five freshmen, next season is looking bright for more success.

You can hear from the coach in the video, along with players Callie LaFontaine, Reagan Cole, Kaitlyn Weston, Karyssa Parker, and Vivian Williams.

