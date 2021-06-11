Advertisement

Once again, few new COVID infections in north country

By Scott Atkinson
Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re not tired of this news yet, and hope you aren’t either.

There are very few new COVID cases to report in northern New York - just seven today. Yes, that’s getting to be the norm. But after months of big increases every day - and with it, many deaths - we’re not ready to let go of good news.

For example:

St. Lawrence County

St. Lawrence County reported only one new case Friday, for a total of 22 active cases. There are no new hospitalizations - six people are hospitalized - and no new deaths.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 97 deaths from COVID in St. Lawrence County, and a total of 7,512 cases.

Lewis County

The numbers in Lewis County were equally good - just one new case, bringing the total there since the pandemic began to 2,371.

One person remains hospitalized, and there are no new deaths to report - the number remains at 31.

There are six people in isolation; another 22 are quarantined.

Jefferson County

Jefferson County reported five new cases, with the number of mandatory isolations increasing by two. Three more people have recovered, and there are no new deaths to report.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 7,162 cases of COVID in Jefferson County, and 87 deaths.

