Peyton Morse added to Watertown Fire Department memorial

By Brendan Straub
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Since 2019, a stone has stood outside the Watertown Fire Department on South Massey Street, remembering those who have answered their final call.

On Thursday, fallen Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse was added to that list.

“Tomorrow is not guaranteed for any of us,” Fire Chief Matt Timerman said. “This memorial is a durable reminder to remain ever vigilant to the threats facing you and your crew,”

Those words from Chief Timerman to his crew standing behind him as they look to remember their brother Peyton Morse, who lost his life in a training exercise in Montour Falls back in March.

Timerman wasn’t the only one to echo those sentiments

“No matter who we are, where we have been, or where we are going, Peyton Morse has brought distinctive meaning to our lives,” retired Fire Captain T.G. Kolb said..

Following remarks, a wreath was laid with “Our Brother Peyton inscribed in ribbon across the front. Then, some scripture and time for reflection. A solemn moment, punctuated with gratitude

“Thank you all for joining us as we commemorate Peyton’s supreme sacrifice,” Timerman said, a sacrifice that will forever be engraved at the department where he dreamed of serving.

