Rapids players help out Adams playground fundraiser

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A group of Watertown Rapids baseball players joined the effort to raise money for a playground in the village of Adams Thursday evening.

A fundraiser was held at the Adams Country Club with the players doing a meet-and-greet.

The village is looking to raise at least $100,000 to help build the playground.

Trustee Lory Cobb says they’re at around 30 percent of that goal.

“So we have raised some and we’re gaining,” she said, “but COVID put a damper on a whole year of fundraising so we’re just trying to play catch up.”

The village hasn’t had anything more than a swing set in decades.

Officials there want to build a place for kids to have fun outdoors.

Donations can be made to the Adams Revitalization Committee. Checks can be mailed to the village office.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.