Richard Brotherton, 82, formerly of Philadelphia

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Richard Brotherton, 82, formerly of Elm Ridge Road in Philadelphia, NY and a resident of Florida, died peacefully on Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Richard was born on December 14, 1938 in Carthage, New York, a son of the late Merton & Fern (Gladle) Brotherton. In 1957 he graduated from Philadelphia High School. He served in the United States Army National Guard from 1956 until 1964.

On June 3, 1960 he married Barbara Dickhaut. Barbara died on January 18, 2015.

Richard owned and operated his own Dairy Farm, retiring in 2000. In his later years, he drove truck for Brotherton & Sons, retiring in 2007.

He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren and working on his special woodworking projects. He occasionally liked to gamble.

He is survived by his three children, Kevin (Gina) Brotherton, Philadelphia; Steven (Helen) Brotherton, Philadelphia; and Richard “Rick” Brotherton Jr., Philadelphia. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren as well as several siblings, Doris Bullard, Cranberry Lake, NY; Candice Renaud, Whitehall, NY; Charles Thompson, Carthage; and Shirley Boswell, Nebraska.

He is predeceased by four siblings, Patricia Arnold; Donald Brotherton; Muriel Gates; and Bobbi Scott.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the family farm, located at 34578 Elm Ridge Rd., Philadelphia, NY 13673 on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 12:00 PM.

A private burial will be held in the Sandford Corners Cemetery in Calcium, NY.

Arrangements are entrusted to Northridge Cremation Chapel, owned and operated by Lundy Funeral Home, 500 State Street, Carthage. Online condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

