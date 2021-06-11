Advertisement

Rosemary I. Augustine, 93, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rosemary I. Augustine, 93, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Samaritan Keep Home where she resided.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY.

Rosemary was born on September 11, 1927 in Philadelphia, NY to the late Harold and Ethel Soules Hewitt. Upon graduating from High School, she waitressed and was a cook for Woolworth’s in both their old and new locations.

She is survived by her children; Peter Augustine, Watertown, Connie Augustine Lane, Watertown, and Angelo (Michele) Augustine, Watertown, her grandchildren; Jason Augustine, Christian Augustine, and Jamie Augustine all of Watertown, and many other grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Rosemary is predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Naomi Hewitt and a son-in-law, John Lane.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

