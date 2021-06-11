Advertisement

Tractor-trailer burns on Route 81

By 7 News Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - The trailer part of a tractor-trailer caught fire Friday morning while headed north on Route 81 near Alexandria Bay.

The fire spread quickly - by the time it was out, not much was left.

The driver of the truck told 7 News he heard a loud “bang” noise and saw flames in his mirror. He managed to get his rig safely off the road at a rest stop just south of Alexandria Bay.

The trailer was empty, and the driver said he has no idea what could have caused the fire.

The trucker left Mexico, NY bound for home in Canada. The truck belonged to a Canadian company, Erb Transport, Limited.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery winners Brianna Valeriano and Kyron Holley, poolside with their children, at their new...
Couple, lottery winners, find dream home in Massena
A prominent Henderson hunting guide has pleaded guilty in federal court to a felony violation...
Henderson hunting guide pleads guilty to hunting waterfowl over bait
Police Lights
Gouverneur man accused of selling drugs
Man charged in Christmas Eve machete attack
Watertown police want to know - who is this man?
Watertown police need help in ID’ing man in larceny probe

Latest News

In O’burg, ‘really deep disappointment’ after sales tax bill stalls
Graphic of home with money.
Need help with rent? Here’s how to get it
A new pavilion is just the start of water front projects in Cape Vincent.
In Cape Vincent, pavilion done, more to come
test clip from wwny
Once again, few new COVID infections in north country
Ogdensburg city council
In O’burg, ‘really deep disappointment’ after sales tax bill stalls