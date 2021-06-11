Tractor-trailer burns on Route 81

TOWN OF ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - The trailer part of a tractor-trailer caught fire Friday morning while headed north on Route 81 near Alexandria Bay.

The fire spread quickly - by the time it was out, not much was left.

The driver of the truck told 7 News he heard a loud “bang” noise and saw flames in his mirror. He managed to get his rig safely off the road at a rest stop just south of Alexandria Bay.

The trailer was empty, and the driver said he has no idea what could have caused the fire.

The trucker left Mexico, NY bound for home in Canada. The truck belonged to a Canadian company, Erb Transport, Limited.

