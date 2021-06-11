TV Dinner: vegetarian dips

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thanks to his sister Colleen in Houston, Chef Chris Manning brings us two vegetarian dips. She’s been sending him recipe suggestions every since she hear he was returning to 7 News This Morning.

He shows us Texas Caviar and Lone Star Taco Dip. Both are simple and easy to make, yet very tasty.

Watch the video to see how they go together.

Texas Caviar

- 2 15-ounce cans black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed

- 1 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed

- 1/4 cup diced red onion

- 1/4 cup diced red bell pepper

- 1/4 cup diced green bell pepper

- 1 medium tomato, diced

- 1 jalapeño pepper, stem and seeds removed, diced fine

- 4 cloves garlic, minced

- 1 green onion, minced

- 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

- 1/4 cup seasoned rice vinegar

- Juice of half a lemon

- 1 teaspoon ground cumin

- Dash of hot sauce

- Salt & pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Mix well, cover, and refrigerate for two hours.

Use as a dip for tortilla chips or as a filling for vegetarian tacos.

Lone Star Taco Dip

- 2 8-ounce packages cream cheese, softened

- 1 cup sour cream

- 1 cup salsa

- 3 tablespoons taco seasoning

- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

- 1/4 cup diced red onion

- 1/4 cup diced red bell pepper

- 1/4 cup diced green bell pepper

- 1/4 cup minced pickled jalapeños

Combine cream cheese, sour cream, salsa, and taco seasoning in a food processor. Blend until smooth.

Transfer to a medium-size mixing bowl, add the remaining ingredients, and fold together.

Transfer to a serving dish, cover, and refrigerate for at least four hours to set up.

Use as a dig with tortilla chips or as a filling for baked potatoes or a quesadilla.

Optional: amp up the spice with cayenne or ground chipotle pepper.

