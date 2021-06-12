Advertisement

Carpinelli campaigns for governor at Watertown craft fair

By Brendan Straub
Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Back the Blue Craft and Vendor Fair in Watertown brought out a gubernatorial hopeful.

The event was put on by Lake Ontario Realty at the Jefferson County Fairgorunds. It showcased local artisans, crafters, small businesses and vendors.

All law enforcement officers and first responders also received a free meal cooked by City Dawgs of NNY.

One booth, however, was selling more than just souvenirs. It was a pitch for support from Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli in his campaign to de-throne Governor Cuomo.

Carpinelli feels there needs to be more transparency from those in power, and more done to unify the people of New York State.

“Stop pulling the wool over our eyes, as they say. We can take it, but what we can’t take is being lied to. And we have to have a sense of strength and patriotism. We have to have that sense that we all belong in New York State, don’t chase us out,” said Carpinelli.

Carpinelli is one of four candidates that has declared a run for the Republican nomination. He joins Congressmen Lee Zeldin, and Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino.

