City council candidate takes heat from mayor over fire department comments

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s mayor is adamantly denying an assertation made by a city council candidate on a talk radio show Friday.

Robert Schorr called into Hotline with Jeff Graham on WATN and said he believes Mayor Jeff Smith plans to push for the closure of the north side fire station on Mill Street and layoff 15 firefighters.

Here’s a portion of what Schorr had to say on WATN:

“The SAFER Grant, when it runs out in October, is the only thing keeping the mayor from pushing his agenda with the fire department. He’s intending to propose the layoff of 15 firefighters. Those 15 firefighters constitute an entire shift. The writing on the wall is if they lose an entire shift, it’s very much looking like they want to close a fire station. That fire station may be the North Side,” said Schorr.

Mayor Smith released a statement Friday evening calling Schorr’s comments flat out lies.

Smith said in part, “For the record, I can say without reservation that I have never proposed any plan as he describes and I am unaware of any Council Member who is proposing to close a fire station, or lay off 15 firefighters.”

Smith continued to say, “I would call on Mr. Schorr to retract these false statements and be honest with the voters. As he said, during his commentary earlier today ‘everybody has to work together.’ The statements he made are completely contradictory to this way of thinking.”

7 News reached out to Robert Schorr Friday night, Schorr says he stands by his comments, although he says he has no proof the council or Mayor Smith plan to axe firefighters and shutdown a fire station.

He clarified that based on statements that have been made, he is concerned this is the direction the city is heading in.

Robert Schorr, who is running for a 4-year seat on the Watertown City Council, has told 7 News he wants to bring common sense and transparency back to local government. You can watch our sit-down interview with him in here.

You can listen to Schorr’s full conversation with Jeff Graham on WATN here.

Below is Mayor Jeff Smith’s full release statement:

Today, City Council candidate Robert Schorr hit an all time low in an effort to get votes. Earlier this afternoon, 7 News called looking for comment on the baseless, false allegations made by Mr. Schorr on “The Hotline,” where he stated “writing is on the wall” that the City plans to close a fire station and claimed there is a plan in the works to lay off 15 firefighters.

For the record, I can say without reservation that I have never proposed any plan as he describes and I am unaware of any Council Member who is proposing to close a fire station, or lay off 15 firefighters.

Simply put, it is sad that Mr. Schorr would lie and mislead voters in this way. It is possible however, that Mr. Schorr is being used as a spokesperson for someone else—and doesn’t have a true grasp of what he is saying.

Mr. Schorr claims he is running because he wants increased transparency from government. He should start with himself and show the public proof of the plan he references to close a fire station and lay off 15 firefighters. The problem is, he can’t—and that’s because there is no plan to do either of these things, nor have they been discussed by City Council.

I would call on Mr. Schorr to retract these false statements and be honest with the voters. As he said, during his commentary earlier today “everybody has to work together.” The statements he made are completely contradictory to this way of thinking. Not only that, but they’re also irresponsible and do nothing but further divide the City.

I have always believed that we are one City, with no side better than another. I am committed to working tirelessly for all residents and am saddened that they are being subjected to this false narrative being perpetuated by someone who is clearly desperate for votes.

