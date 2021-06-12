Advertisement

Flag Day parade fills the streets in Carthage Saturday

By Emily Griffin
Updated: 3 hours ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Flag Day is technically on Monday, but area Elks Clubs took advantage of Saturday’s gorgeous weather to celebrate early.

The Watertown, Lowville and Carthage Elks Clubs teamed up to put on a Flag Day parade.

It was held in Carthage, stretching through the village with performers, big rigs, and of course flags.

Flag Day is especially symbolic to the Elks as the Elks Club was instrumental in the process of making it a national holiday.

In 1907, the Elks Grand Lodge designated June 14th as Flag Day, and in 1911 the Order made observance of the day mandatory.

Then, in 1949, President Harry Truman, a member of the Elks himself, made June 14th a day of national observance for the symbol of our country.

So to honor that history, the parade had all the works. A fun way to carry out tradition.

