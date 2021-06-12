Advertisement

Food and Beverage Day brings many to locations in Clayton

By Brendan Straub
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The wine bottles are out, and the beer taps are full at the Antique Boat Museum.

It’s a part of a new event this year called Food and Beverage Day, taking the place of the now twice canceled Great New York State Food and Wine Festival.

Put on by the Clayton Chamber of Commerce, 6 anchor locations throughout Clayton were chosen in a self guided tour to showcase the region with various vendors placed at every one.

“This year it is a trial and error with the one day. Which you know, people have to take care of it to get the people out. You know, everyone’s been cooped up because of the COVID,” said George Beaulieu, a Sales Representative for Bella-Brooke Vineyard.

The day may not look like the traditional festival, but it gives people a chance to experience different venues in the village and other places throughout the islands.

A stop at Clayton Distillery gave people a different type of tasting.

“I make a watermelon salad with it, you can put it on fruit, mix it with a little basil on a piece of fish,” said Patrick Cosmano, owner of Cosimano & Ferrari Olive Oil Company.

Cosmano is talking about his olive oil and vinegar recipes, giving out samples of his best blends.

He says the yearly trip up here from Rochester is one of his favorites.

“You know, I heard they weren’t doing it this year, so when I got a call to do little pop ups, I’m like ‘Yes, I’m there.’ I just love coming up,” said Cosmano.

Another stop at Thousand Islands Winery brought out more products like maple syrup and spices, something Cosmano says many small businesses missed doing last year.

“You know, like every other business during COVID, we lost sales due to, you know, a decrease in festivals. But there’s no question it’s a big change,” said Cosmano.

A big change back to what many of these places enjoy doing most.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery winners Brianna Valeriano and Kyron Holley, poolside with their children, at their new...
Couple, lottery winners, find dream home in Massena
Not much remains of a trailer after a fire Friday morning on Route 81.
Tractor-trailer burns on Route 81
Ogdensburg City Hall
Deep disappointment in Ogdensburg after home rule fail
Ellisburg man pleads guilty in sex offender registration case
Led by a pair of John Deere tractors, the Lowville Academy class of 2021 held a parade down...
Lowville seniors celebrate end of school year with traditional parade

Latest News

Crash
Red Cross assists family of 3 after car crashes into their Lowville home
Food and Beverage Day brings many to locations in Clayton
Flag Day parade fills the streets in Carthage Saturday
Carpinelli campaigns for governor at Watertown craft fair
Flag Day is technically on Monday, but area Elks Clubs took advantage of Saturday’s gorgeous...
Flag Day parade fills the streets in Carthage Saturday