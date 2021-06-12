Friday Sports: Section 10 finals on the diamond

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Section 10 baseball and softball finals filled the docket Friday night.

In our first game, Massena met Malone in the Section 10 Class A Baseball Championship.

The Raiders’ Chris Page walks, putting runners on first and second.

Brennin Snyder belts a shot to left for a ground rule double, breaking a scoreless tie in the 4th.

David Dubray strikes out 14 and tosses a 4 hitter as Massena blanks Malone 7-0.

On the girls’ side, Massena and Malone met for the Class A Softball title.

Massena’s Jaylyn Cook doubles and drives in a run: 8-6 Massena.

Liz Rogers then bunts and Cook scores all the way from 2nd: 9-6 Massena.

Isabelle Wilson then belts an RBI triple as Massena goes ahead 12-6.

It was the Huskies last chance as Mackenzie Lane goes shopping at the gap all the way to the wall and 2 runs are scored as the Huskies are down 2.

Caitlyn Reed gets the strikeout to end the game as Massena beats Malone 12-10.

Canton hosted Gouverneur for the Section 10 Class B Softball title.

On a double steal, Lexi Huiatt scores and it’s 3-1 Canton.

Then it was Hadley Alguire with an RBI single.

Brooke Laraby rips an RBI double to the left center field fence and 3 runs are scored. Canton beats Gouverneur 16-4.

The Section 10 boys’ and girls’ track championships were held Friday evening at Ogdensburg Free Academy.

On the boys side, Potsdam’s Ansen Herrick won the 400, the shot put, long jump and the triple jump. Dean Finnegan won the 3000 steeplechase and Skye Crocker the 1600.

Canton’s Chris Schuckers won the 110 hurdles, Nick Linedecker the 3200, Ayomie Obetoyinbo won the discus and Sam Pfotenhauer won the pentathlon.

Norwood-Norfolk’s Owen Haas won the 100, Hayden Bullock the 200 and Ryan LaShomb the high jump.

Massena’s Shakor Jacobs topped the 400.

Madrid-Waddington’s Sean Shannon won the 800.

In the relays, Canton won the 1600 and 3200, Massena won the 400.

Potsdam with 166.5 points took first place, Canton finished second and Malone third.

On the girls side, Norwood-Norfolk’s Maddie Dinneen won the steeplechase, 400, 800, 1500 and Sharon Colbert won the 3000 run.

Potsdam’s Isabella Shatraw topped the 400 hurdles, Luca Pecora the triple jump, and Olivia Huntley swept the pentathlon.

Madrid-Waddington’s Hailey Blair captured the 100 and long jump, and Kaitlyn Putman won the discus.

Malone’s Madison Ansari topped the high jump and shot put.

Canton’s Claire Craig won the 100 hurdles.

Gouverneur’s Meadow Greenhill won the 200.

In the relays, Gouverneur won the 3200, Potsdam the 1600, and Madrid-Waddington won the 400.

Overall, Norwood-Norfolk took team honors at 138.5, followed by Potsdam in second and Madrid-Waddington third.

The NJCAA Men’s National Golf Championships wrapped up on Friday in Jamestown, and the JCC Men’s gold team finished 6th overall out of 8 teams competing.

Mitch Scoville had the low round Friday for the Cannoneers with a 77. Ryan Blevins carded an 80 and finished 20th overall, the highest individual finisher for the Cannoneers.

Friday Sports Scores

Section 10 Baseball Class A Final

Massena 7, Malone 0

Section 10 Softball

Massena 12, Malone 10

Gouverneur 4, Canton 16

