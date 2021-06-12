I Love Our River Day Cleanup brings about a hundred to Alex Bay Saturday

Autoplay Caption

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Summer is a great time to be on the river, and volunteers Saturday ensured it would be clean for all to use!

It was the second annual I Love Our River Day Cleanup. About a hundred volunteers came out to Alexandria Bay to clear away trash and debris in the water.

The coastal cleanup was organized by the Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Folks scoured the water from 8 AM - 1 PM.

Volunteers took to the docks, hopped in boats, and some even hopped in the water to clean the river bottom!

In all, they filled between 300-400 trash bags.

Local dive clubs removed big items like tires, chairs and fishing poles.

Lauren Garlock, the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, says the river is a huge draw for visitors and community members alike, so they want to make sure the environment is clean and respected.

She says the Chamber plans to make the cleanup effort bigger and better each year.

She sent us the photos above from the event via Send it to 7. It was great work by everyone involved!

