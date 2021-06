CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The memorial mass for Veronica A. Bogenschutz will be held at St. Mary’s Church, Clayton on Saturday, June 19, at 11 AM. Mrs. Bogenschutz, 99, of Clayton passed away May 15, 2020. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

