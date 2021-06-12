Advertisement

More rain in the forecast

By Kris Hudson
Updated: 4 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain still stay in the forecast until midnight when it will start to dry out.

Saturday will be a nice dry day with highs getting back into the 80s with lots of sunshine.

Sunday will be the day to watch this week as a cold front will move through which could bring some thunderstorms with it as well. Right now we will keep the chance for thunderstorms Sunday at a 30% chance.

High this week will spend most of the time in the 70s as a cut off low will move to our South. This area of low pressure will help bring more moisture into our forecast a few day this week.

By the time we get to the end of the week we will start to warm back up and dry out again.

