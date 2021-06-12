Red Cross assists family of 3 after car crashes into their Lowville home

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The American Red Cross is helping a family of three after a car crashed into their home.

The Red Cross says a car crashed into a single family home Friday around 2 PM on State Route 812 in Lowville.

The Red Cross is providing financial assistance to two adults and an 8-year-old child, which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing.

Volunteers also offered emotional support to the family and will remain available as they navigate the road to recovery.

