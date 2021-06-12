Violet Mae Jackson, 93, of Oxbow, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at her home in Oxbow, where she was a resident, with family by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

Violet Mae Jackson, 93, of Oxbow, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at her home in Oxbow, where she was a resident, with family by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

OXBOW, New York (WWNY) - Violet Mae Jackson, 93, of Oxbow, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at her home in Oxbow, where she was a resident, with family by her side.

Violet was born July 14, 1927 in Pierces Corners in the Town of Macomb, the daughter of Maude Cunningham Fleming and Edgar Fleming.

She attended Gouverneur High School for three years, and then due to family moving, graduated from Antwerp High School in 1944.

She lived in various places with her family throughout the North Country before marrying Gerald Vernon Jackson on November 19, 1949 in Gouverneur NY. Gerald passed away on January 23, 2001 in E J Noble Hospital as the result of a fall there. She resided in the same home in Oxbow for close to 65 years, from the day she got married, until finding it necessary to become a resident of various nursing homes.

Violet was a homemaker her whole life. She liked to attend family gatherings, camping, reading and writing notes daily. She loved to be with family and was most proud of their accomplishments. The door was always open to welcome the many relatives who they very much enjoyed. In her earlier years she enjoyed gospel and country music.

She is survived by five sons and three daughters: David Sr. (Rose) Jackson, Edwards; Gary (Susan) Jackson, Depeyster; Bruce Jackson, Saegertown, PA; Barbara Laidlaw (companion George Griffith), Gouverneur; Steven (Laura) Jackson, Gouverneur; Sharon Leone, Philadelphia; Peggy (Douglas) Bates, Oxbow; and Jimmy Jackson, Gouverneur. She is also survived by over 20 Grandchildren, numerous Great-Grandchildren, and two Great-Great Grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband Gerald, in 2001; her parents; a sister, Frances LaRue; and four Brothers: Everett, William, Archie and Ervin Fleming.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the French Funeral Home in Gouverneur with Rev. Ronald Sinclair officiating. Services will be at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Burial will immediately follow at the Hailesboro Cemetery.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Oxbow Community Church, 33386 County Route 194 Theresa, NY 13691 or the Hailesboro Cemetery Association, 21 Sands Road, Gouverneur NY 13642.

Friends and family are invited to the Gouverneur Elks Lodge for fellowship and luncheon following the burial.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.