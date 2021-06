PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Waldo S. Lyman, 98, of Snell Drive, passed away peacefully and comfortably Thursday afternoon, June 10, 2021 at his home.

Graveside services for Waldo and his late wife, Anna, will be held on Thursday at 2:00 PM in Southville Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.

A complete obituary will appear when available.

