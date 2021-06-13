Canadian Prime Minister at G7 Summit talks opening border

CORNWALL, UNITED KINGDOM (WWNY) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke on a few subjects at the G7 Summit Sunday.

One of the topics was if he and President Joe Biden have discussed how to lift the ban on non-essential travel across the American-Canadian border.

It was first put in place last March and has been renewed every month since, cutting off tourism to many north country communities.

Trudeau made it clear he has spoken with President Biden, but no resolution has been reached yet.

“We will continue to work closely together on moving forward in the right way, but each of us always will put at the forefront the interests and the safety of our own citizens,” said Trudeau.

