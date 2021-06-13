Advertisement

Croghan woman faces multiple charges, including DWI, following a May crash

Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
Lewis County Sheriff Arrest(WWNY)
By Ashley Seybolt
Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOWN OF CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - A Croghan woman faces multiple charges in a DWI crash back in May.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday Kelly M. Garrison, 37, of Croghan was driving when she struck the front steps of a residence on State Route 812 just before 1 AM on May 31st.

They say a father and his young son were standing on the steps at the time Garrison’s vehicle struck them.

Officials say an investigation revealed Garrison was driving while intoxicated.

Garrison was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Intoxicated .08% or Higher, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Resisting Arrest.

Garrison was issued appearance tickets for a later date.

The Sheriff’s Office says they were assisted on scene by state police and Lewis County Search and Rescue.

