Cuomo: New York leads the nation in lowest COVID-19 rates

Governor Andrew Cuomo took a moment Sunday to update New Yorker's on the state's progress through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Andrew Cuomo took a moment Sunday to update New Yorker’s on the state’s progress through the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Ashley Seybolt
Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo took a moment Sunday to update New Yorker’s on the state’s progress through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Cuomo says the state’s single day COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to a record low of 0.35% and the state’s 7-Day average continues to lead the nation at 0.42%.

That’s the lowest rate in the country according to Johns Hopkins University, and it’s tied with Massachusetts.

The state is also seeing a record low number of cases for 16 consecutive days, and the rate has continued to decline for 69 days straight

“New York’s COVID-19 numbers continue to hit record lows and New Yorkers are ready to return to normal, and that’s why we’re reducing restrictions and providing vaccination incentives across New York State,” Governor Cuomo said. 

“Vaccination is the key to our success, and New Yorkers who get vaccinated improve the public health and protect their families and friends. We can move forward into a bright future together, but we need anyone who hasn’t gotten the vaccine yet to make an appointment or simply walk into a site today.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported - 110,437
  • Total Positive - 383
  • Percent Positive - 0.35%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 0.42%
  • Total Deaths - 42,864
  • Total vaccine doses administered - 20,061,871
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose - 67.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series - 60.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) - 69.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) - 61.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 55.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 49.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) - 57.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) - 49.6%

