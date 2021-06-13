The Dexter community is raising money for this fire truck’s last station

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - The 1929 Brockway Truck is one of the Dexter Fire Department’s originals. It’s usually parked inside the fire station a few blocks away, but it was on full display on Sunday for the Last Station’s fundraising event.

“The Last Station is going to be constructed as a final resting place for the 1929 Brockway behind me,” said Gerry Kostyk, Chairperson of the Last Station Committee.

The station will be built right next to the Dexter Historical Society. The idea is to turn it into a museum to honor the station’s history.

“We have a lot of memorabilia we don’t want to disappear. Nozzles and helmets and coats and boots.,” said Willis McIntosh, a member of the Last Station Committee.

And the list continues to the station’s hand pumper from 1865. That’s more than 150 years old.

Some memorabilia is already on display next door at the historical society. Those items include helmets, and marching uniforms from decades ago. But Kostyk says the Last Station would mean more than just honoring the past.

“Volunteer fire departments in small communities, they’re the center of the community,” said Kostyk.

And the community responded by coming out to Sunday’s festivities, which included the dedication of a bell. It dates back to the 1800′s and sat in the steeple of the historical society, which was formerly a church, for more than a century.

Fundraising efforts included selling hotdogs, popcorn, buttons and t-shirts.

Kostyk says it’s going to cost around $100,000 to build the Last Station. There is a thermometer places in the middle of the Village of Dexter to keeping track of the funds. As of Sunday, they just surpassed $13,000.

They have a long way to go. Kostyk says they are going to continue to do fundraisers, and they’re asking people to donate.

You can do so by calling 315-405-3412 or by going to their website www.dexterfvd.org.

Kostyk says if all goes well, they plan on breaking ground next year.

