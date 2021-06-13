Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence counties to host vaccine clinics as state approaches goal

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the state moves closer to it’s vaccine goals, here are some upcoming north country COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

St. Lawrence County hosts a drive-thru clinic June 15th at the Human Services Building in Canton starting at 1 PM.

Jefferson County has two this coming week. One at the Jefferson County Public Health Building June 16th at 1:30 PM and another at LaFargeville Central School June 18th starting at 10 AM.

Lewis County will host its own drive-thru clinic June 18th at the Lewis County Fairgrounds. It starts at 3 PM.

To learn more about how to schedule an appointment, visit your county’s public health website:

Jefferson

Lewis

St. Lawrence

