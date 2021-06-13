Maybe some rain late Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clouds will slowly start to build in overnight tonight as lows drop into the mid 50s for most locations.

Sunday we will start out dry before some isolated showers start to pop up around 4 PM or after. As we go throughout the evening hours we will see rain coverage increase.

We will keep the chance of rain in the forecast on Monday, but a wash out isn’t at this time.

While we do have the chance for rain a few days this week it won’t be enough to help with our drought.

Highs this week will be in the 70s most of the week before warming back up by the end of the week.

