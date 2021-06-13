Advertisement

Maybe some rain late Sunday

By Kris Hudson
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clouds will slowly start to build in overnight tonight as lows drop into the mid 50s for most locations.

Sunday we will start out dry before some isolated showers start to pop up around 4 PM or after. As we go throughout the evening hours we will see rain coverage increase.

We will keep the chance of rain in the forecast on Monday, but a wash out isn’t at this time.

While we do have the chance for rain a few days this week it won’t be enough to help with our drought.

Highs this week will be in the 70s most of the week before warming back up by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery winners Brianna Valeriano and Kyron Holley, poolside with their children, at their new...
Couple, lottery winners, find dream home in Massena
Not much remains of a trailer after a fire Friday morning on Route 81.
Tractor-trailer burns on Route 81
Crash
Red Cross assists family of 3 after car crashes into their Lowville home
Ellisburg man pleads guilty in sex offender registration case
Ogdensburg City Hall
Deep disappointment in Ogdensburg after home rule fail

Latest News

weather
7 News This Evening Weather
Weather
More rain in the forecast
Weather
7 News This Evening Weather
7-day forecast
Friday noon weather