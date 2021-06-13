Port Leyden home extensively damaged following Thursday fire

PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - A Port Leyden home has received extensive damage from a Thursday afternoon fire.

According to a release by Lewis County Emergency Management Sunday, crews responded to a trailer home on River Road Thursday around 1:40 PM.

A caller reported a fire in the living room area that was spreading. Everyone was out of the home at the time.

Officials say the home and its contents were extensively damaged.

No injuries have been reported.

First responders from Lyons Falls and Constableville volunteer fire department responded to the call.

The investigation has been concluded.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.