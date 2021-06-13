Saturday Sports: It’s Championship Saturday as teams duke it out on the diamond

NEWPORT, New York (WWNY) - Sectional baseball and softball titles were up for grabs on Saturday in both Section 3 and Section 10.

We begin in Section 3, where the Beaver River Beavers met West Canada Valley in Newport for the Section 3 Class C-2 Baseball Championship.

At the top of the 4th, the Beavers were down 2-0 when Brandon Atwood doubles to the gap in left center, plating 2 runs and tying the game at 2 a piece.

At the top of the 5th, the Beavers are now up 3-2 when Jonah Shearer reaches out and slaps a base hit to right and Brayden Campeau crosses to put the Beavers in front 4-2.

At the top of the 6th, it’s Zaccheus LaComb with the suicide squeeze, plating a run. The Beavers expanded their lead to 8-2.

Shearer would go the distance, striking out 12 including the final out to seal the win. Final score: 8-2 Beavers.

Up north, top seed Gouverneur met 3rd seed Canton in the Section 10 Class B Championship.

It was Gouverneur’s Nolan Reed with a bunt attempt. Nolan Reynolds steals second base to get to scoring position.

Gabe Wainwright then lashes a base hit, two runs scored. The Wildcats take a 2-0 lead.

Then it was the Bears with a good pickoff to get Wainwright tying to steal third base.

Canton answers as Nate Romano hits to left field for an RBI.

Colby Young also gets an infield hit, the play at the plat is late, tying the game at 2-2, but Gouverneur goes on to beat Canton 9-3.

In the Class C Title game, top seed Lisbon faced 3rd seed Norwood Norfolk.

Griffin Walker singles to center, plating 2 runs and capping an 11 run game for the Knights.

Walker, also on the mound, gets Bobby Voss to pop out for the final out of the game. Lisbon wins 11-1.

In the Section 10 Class D Title tilt, top seed Heuvelton faced Edwards Knox.

Adam Calton scores on the wild pitch: 1-0 Bulldogs.

Matt Basford’s infield single plates another run. Score: 2-0 Bulldogs.

Edwards Knox answers as Cade Huckle doubles, plating 2 runs and tying the game at 2. This game would go down to the final at bat as Heuvelton wins 4-3.

On the softball diamond, top seed Norwood Norfolk faced St. Lawrence Central.

Hannah Agans belts a double, driving home Gracie Lalonde.

Mackenna Bowles follows with an RBI single. Then it’s Chantel McCarthy driving in a run. St. Lawrence takes this game 9-1.

In the Class D Title game, top seed Heuvelton met Hammond.

In the extra innings, Brooklyn Arquitt singles to center and Alivia Crosby beats the tag: 10-8 Red Devils.

Then it was Lily Towne with the hit to short, but this time Heuvelton guns down the runner at the plate.

At the bottom of the 9th, Carley Simmons hits a liner to center that’s caught and the double play at 2nd ends the game. Hammond beats Heuvelton 10-8.

In PGCBL action from the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, the Watertown Rapids hosted the Auburn Doubledays.

At the top of the 2nd it was 1-0 Auburn when Tyler Attal scores on the wild pitch, upping the Doubledays lead to 2-0.

Rapids starter Kyle Caringi would settle down after that. Caringi would go 6 innings, allowing just 2 runs on 4 hits, walking 3 and striking out 4. Final score Watertown 5, Auburn 4.

The Rapids play next against Utica Sunday at 6:30 PM.

