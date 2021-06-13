Advertisement

Woven into the community, Cape Vincent quilters display their craft

It’s a community stitched together. This weekend, people in Cape Vincent displayed handmade...
It’s a community stitched together. This weekend, people in Cape Vincent displayed handmade quilts outside of their homes.(wwny)
By John Pirsos
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) -It’s a community stitched together. This weekend, people in Cape Vincent displayed handmade quilts outside of their homes.

Each one has a story. Some have been worked on by four or five generations. Others have unique stitching and patterns.

The goal was to get people outside, show-off some of their quilts, and bring joy to the community, especially with how difficult the past year has been.

“The saddest quilt ever is the quilt that no one uses. And it’s very frustrating to make a quilt out of love and somebody says ‘oh it’s beautiful, thank you’ and they put it away in a box. That’s not what ladies who quilt want,” said quilter Sharon Briggs.

Briggs says there are close to 30 people that quilt in Cape Vincent, making it something that’s woven into the fabric of the community.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery winners Brianna Valeriano and Kyron Holley, poolside with their children, at their new...
Couple, lottery winners, find dream home in Massena
Crash
Red Cross assists family of 3 after car crashes into their Lowville home
Watertown’s mayor is adamantly denying an assertation made by a city council candidate on a...
City council candidate takes heat from mayor over fire department comments
Not much remains of a trailer after a fire Friday morning on Route 81.
Tractor-trailer burns on Route 81
Ogdensburg City Hall
Deep disappointment in Ogdensburg after home rule fail

Latest News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke on a few subjects at the G7 Summit Sunday.
Canadian Prime Minister at G7 Summit talks opening border
As the state moves closer to it’s vaccine goals, here are some upcoming north country COVID-19...
Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence counties to host vaccine clinics as state approaches goal
Governor Andrew Cuomo took a moment Sunday to update New Yorker’s on the state’s progress...
Cuomo: New York leads the nation in lowest COVID-19 rates
Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
Croghan woman faces multiple charges, including DWI, following a May crash