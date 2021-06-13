Woven into the community, Cape Vincent quilters display their craft

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) -It’s a community stitched together. This weekend, people in Cape Vincent displayed handmade quilts outside of their homes.

Each one has a story. Some have been worked on by four or five generations. Others have unique stitching and patterns.

The goal was to get people outside, show-off some of their quilts, and bring joy to the community, especially with how difficult the past year has been.

“The saddest quilt ever is the quilt that no one uses. And it’s very frustrating to make a quilt out of love and somebody says ‘oh it’s beautiful, thank you’ and they put it away in a box. That’s not what ladies who quilt want,” said quilter Sharon Briggs.

Briggs says there are close to 30 people that quilt in Cape Vincent, making it something that’s woven into the fabric of the community.

