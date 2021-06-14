Advertisement

$15-a-month internet law on hold in New York, judge rules

Internet Access
Internet Access(MGN)
By Associated Press
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - A judge ruled on Friday that New York cannot require internet providers to offer broadband service for low-income customers for as little as $15-a-month starting next week.

The low-income broadband consumers law passed in the state budget in April, and allowed the state’s attorney general to issue penalties up to $1,000 per violation from providers.

U.S. District Court Senior District Judge Denis R. Hurley, of the Eastern District of New York, said the internet providers have shown that they could suffer “imminent irreparable injury” because of the law’s potential impact on their wallets.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s spokesperson Rich Azzopardi said that New York will keep defending the law.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Red Cross assists family of 3 after car crashes into their Lowville home
Democrat Matt Putorti has thrown his hat into the ring to challenge Elise Stefanik for Congress.
Democrat emerges to challenge Stefanik for Congress
Watertown’s mayor is adamantly denying an assertation made by a city council candidate on a...
City council candidate takes heat from mayor over fire department comments
On April 28th, 2021 Maxine M. Quigg left this Earth suddenly and without warning.
Maxine M. Quigg, 50, of Wellesley Island
Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
Croghan woman faces multiple charges, including DWI, following a May crash

Latest News

Orphaned colt nurses from mare
Rare success: orphaned colt survives thanks to help from friends
Moose caught on security camera
Moose caught on security camera
Kayaks
Kayaks, paddle boards popular at Sandstoner Beach
WWNY “It breaks my heart,’ says Cuomo about having state fair
State fair will be fully open, governor says