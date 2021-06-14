1st Democrat emerges to challenge Stefanik for Congress

WHITEHALL, New York (WWNY) - The first Democratic challenger to Elise Stefanik for the north country’s seat in Congress has emerged.

Matt Putorti, a 37-year-old lawyer from Whitehall, N.Y., north of Glens Falls, says Stefanik “is ripping apart the fabric of our community by bringing the divisiveness of our current politics to the North Country.”

Putorti released a video announcing his candidacy and chiding Stefanik for her close ties to former president Donald Trump.

Putorti describes himself as a “gay man of faith,” is a practicing Catholic, and says in the video that “I do think that being gay gives a different perspective in leadership which is important.”

“My campaign will concentrate on the issues important to working families: access to good-paying jobs, healthcare everyone can afford, and schools that provide pathways to success for every child,” Putorti said in a statement.

But the statement also slams Stefanik as someone “who attempted to overturn the results of a free and fair election, voted against a 9/11-style commission to investigate the January 6th attack on our Capitol, and has spread dangerous election conspiracy theories and supported the controversial Arizona ‘audit.’”

Hours after the riots of January 6 on Capitol Hill, Stefanik was among the Republicans who continued to challenge the 2020 presidential election results, objecting to the results in Pennsylvania - and would have joined challenges to other states as well.

As a lawyer, Putorti’s campaign says he “spent the majority of his career fighting insurance companies who wrongfully deny coverage and has devoted significant pro bono efforts to advancing LGBTQ equality, reducing gun violence, and making the immigration system fair.”

He lived in New York City, but according to his campaign, moved back to Whitehall after the events of January 6 to challenge Stefanik.

Putorti has already put together the team that will run his campaign, including Eric Hyers, described as managing “winning gubernatorial races for Andy Beshear (KY, 2019), Steve Bullock (MT, 2016), and Gina Raimondo (RI, 2014), as well as congressional campaigns for David Cicilline (RI-01, 2012 and 2010).

“Most recently, Eric served as the Michigan State Director for the Biden for President campaign,” according to the campaign.

Stefanik is a formidable opponent; she has won the north country seat in congress four times by large to very large margins and is now the number three Republican in the House of Representatives.

She is a prolific fund-raiser, has been the force behind bringing a cadre of Republican women to Congress, and since allying herself with the Trump wing of the Republican Party has been a regular presence on right-wing media.

Plus, she’s running in a district which is heavily Republican, though that could change somewhat as the state Legislature - controlled by Democrats - redraws congressional district lines later this year.

Stefanik’s current two-year term expires at the end of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.