22 new COVID cases reported in tri-county region since Friday

COVID test
By 7 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are some new COVID cases to report in the tri-county region.

Jefferson County

Since its last report on Friday, Jefferson County has announced 10 new cases.

Four people are hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 7,162 cases of COVID in Jefferson County and 87 deaths.

St. Lawrence County

St. Lawrence County recorded 11 new cases since its last report on Friday.

There are 27 active cases and 8 hospitalizations.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 97 deaths from COVID in St. Lawrence County and a total of 7,523 cases.

Lewis County

Since Friday, Lewis County has seen 1 new COVID case, bringing the total there since the pandemic began to 2,372.

There are no hospitalizations.

The death toll remains at 31.

