Aaron A. “Bud” Widrick, 89, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Aaron A. “Bud” Widrick, 89, of State Route 26, went to be with the Lord early Monday morning, June 14, 2021 at Lewis County General Hospital.

Surviving are two sons, Aaron L. (Debbie) and Merle J. all of Lowville; and daughter Karen J. Moshier (James) of Castorland; nine grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Loren and Marilyn Widrick of Adams; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Lauretta; and a son, Lynn Gary Widrick.

Mr. Widrick was born May 8, 1932, in Lowville, a son of the late Aaron E. and Sarah (Swartzentruber) Widrick and graduated from Lowville Academy in 1950. He married Lauretta M. Widrick on May 2, 1951, at the Croghan Conservative Mennonite Church with Rev. Lloyd Boshart officiating. Aaron was a lifelong dairy farmer, and together with his wife they owned and operated Valmont Dairy Farm near Martinsburg for many years. Mrs. Widrick passed away on August 22, 2017.

Aaron was a member of the Naumburg Mennonite Church. He faithfully served in many church functions and was a grader for Agape Bible Studies. He was also a member of board of directors at Lowville Producers Dairy Co-Op, Brookside Senior Living Community, Lewis County Holstein Club, and N.Y.S. Holstein Association. He enjoyed attending church and fellowship with his church family. He loved working on the farm with his wife and family. Most of all he was a servant of his Lord and loved his family.

Calling hours will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Naumburg Mennonite Church. A graveside service will be at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Croghan Mennonite Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. at the Naumburg Mennonite Church with Pastors Titus Mast, Myron Roggie and Greg Widrick, officiating.

Memorials in Mr. Widrick’s name may be sent to: Naumburg Mennonite Church Building Fund, P.O Box 124, Castorland, NY 13620; Christian Aid Ministries P.O. Box 360 Berlin, Ohio 44610; or Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 418, Lowville, NY 13367.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

