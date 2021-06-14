Advertisement

Beverly A. Jareo, 76, of Ellisburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - Beverly A. Jareo, 76 passed away Thursday, June 10th at the Samaritan Keep Home where she had been a resident.

Beverly was born in Watertown, NY the daughter to the late William and Gladys Crowder.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Jareo, Ellisburg; 2 sons Kevin Henderson, Watertown; Adrian Henderson, Watertown and her brother William Crowder, Texas.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her sister Carolyn Horton and her brother Larry Crowder.

Per her wishes there will not be any services held.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

