POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Clarence “Lee” Donah, 83, of Potsdam, will be held at 7:00pm on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Garner Funeral Service in Potsdam with Deacon James Snell officiating. Calling hours will be held from 5:00pm until the time of service. Lee passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Highland Nursing Home in Massena, NY.

Clarence was born on August 29, 1937 to the late Clarence and Lena (Bouchard) Donah. He attended Potsdam Central School then joined in the Marine Corp. in 1957. After his honorable discharge in 1961, he began working for Reynolds Metals/ Alcoa for 37 years.

Lee was a long-time member of the Potsdam Elks’ #2074 and enjoyed volunteering there for many years. He was named Elk of the Year in 1981, and received many awards over the years. Clarence was an avid gambler and enjoyed watching football and horseracing.

Clarence is survived by his sisters Dorothy MacArthur of California and Catherine Pillar of Pennsylvania, a brother Donald Donah of Tupper Lake, NY as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Robert Donah and his stepfather Harold Pole.

Contributions in Lee’s memory can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley at 6805 US-11; Potsdam, NY 13676. Thoughts, condolences, and fond memories can be shared with Lee’s family online at www.GarnerFH.com.

