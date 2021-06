MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Donna Wright 67 passed away Saturday June 12th, 2021 at the Massena Rehab and Nursing Home. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena NY. Friends and Family may share stories and offer online Condolences at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

