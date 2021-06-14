Advertisement

Enter the 7 News Father’s Day Giveaway

By 7 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News is having a Father’s Day Giveaway

Craig Thornton is the station’s arts and entertainment editor. He was on 7 News This Morning to bring us up to speed about the contest. Watch his interview in the video above.

The contest is open until noon on Friday, June 18.

There are five prizes totaling $1,000.

You can sign up at wwnytv.com/contests. Your best bet is to use a computer; the mobile app doesn’t work well for contests.

