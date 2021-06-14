Advertisement

Fire engulfs home, garage in town of Brownville

Fire at 20297 Reasoner Road in town of Brownville
By 7 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in the town of Brownville Monday afternoon.

Volunteers from several departments were called to 20297 Reasoner Road at around 3:30 p.m.

7 News reporter Lexi Bruening was on the scene and said the home was heavily damaged and the attached garage was destroyed.

Officials told her no one was home at the time the blaze broke out. A dog inside the house did not survive.

Volunteers from Brownville, North Pole, Town of Watertown and Pamelia fire departments were on the scene.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

