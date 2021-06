SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Ronald H. Nier Sr., 76, of 13643 State Rt.3, Sackets Harbor, passed away peacefully February 2, 2021 at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held Noon to 4 pm Sunday, June 20th at the home of Ron and Diane 13643 State Rt. 3, Sackets Harbor.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home.

