Kay D. McIntosh, 83, of Gouverneur

Kay D. McIntosh, age 83, of Gouverneur, died on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Gouverneur Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Kay D. McIntosh, age 83, of Gouverneur, died on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Gouverneur Hospital.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. followed by her funeral service at 2:00 p.m. There will be a gathering at the Riverside Hotel in Wegatchie afterwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Kay was born on December 16, 1937 to Robert and Grace (Pritty) Cunningham. She married the love of her life, Donald W. McIntosh on December 23, 1957. Donald died March 30, 2021.

Kay was a stay-at-home wife and mother. She was always helping one neighbor or another and would work right next to her husband, Donald, on whatever project they were doing. Kay’s husband loved her long, red hair and never wanted her to cut it. He loved her homemade pies. Kay could put on a meal, with Thanksgiving being her best. She loved Christmas and her tree was always done to perfection. She enjoyed reading the gossip about the British Royal family.

Family always kidded her because she made out with her Birthday, Wedding Anniversary, and Christmas all close together in December.

Kay is predeceased by her parents, her husband of 63 years, and her sisters, Wilmina, Alberta, Dorothy, Jane and June.

She is survived by her children, David McIntosh of Antwerp, Anna Sides of Gouverneur, her grandchildren, Julie, Mike, and Jamie Rose of North Carolina, Samantha and Ricky Sides of Gouverneur, her great-grandchildren, Frances, Jessie, Mason, Jonathan, Kaleigh, Miranda, Lexie and Jake. She is also survived by Paige Bango who she considers her granddaughter, and her son, Henry Gore. She also has a niece, Delores Story, who was raised as a sister, as they were three weeks apart in age.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.