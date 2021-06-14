Advertisement

Kayaks, paddle boards popular at Sandstoner Beach

By Keith Benman
Updated: 1 hour ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Sandstoner Beach is open and the kayaks and paddle boards are as popular as ever.

It means people can do more than just swim there.

They can take in a good stretch of the river and all it has to offer.

The kayak program has been in operation for years and paddle boards are a newer addition.

“A lot of people come on the weekends. And we have families come and big groups come,” said Makenzie Martin, Sandstoner Beach lifeguard. “They go right around towards the dam here and there’s, like, this little island that you can go around. You get to see all of that.”

Kayaks rent for $5 for two hours and paddle boards $5 for one hour. Lifejackets are provided.

Groups are asked to call the recreation department at 315-265-4030 for reservations.

