Advertisement

Man, 25, dies after downtown Austin shooting that wounded 14

Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting...
Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting on a crowded downtown street.
By Associated Press
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man has died from injuries he suffered during a mass shooting on a crowded downtown Austin street, which left more than a dozen other people injured.

Austin Police Department said in a statement Sunday that 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor was hospitalized after the shooting with critical gunshot wounds. Lt. Brian Moon confirmed Kantor died Sunday at 12:01 p.m.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He said investigators believe the shooting began as a dispute between two parties.

Chacon said at least one suspect was arrested and another is being sought.

The department provided no other details. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Red Cross assists family of 3 after car crashes into their Lowville home
Lottery winners Brianna Valeriano and Kyron Holley, poolside with their children, at their new...
Couple, lottery winners, find dream home in Massena
Watertown’s mayor is adamantly denying an assertation made by a city council candidate on a...
City council candidate takes heat from mayor over fire department comments
Not much remains of a trailer after a fire Friday morning on Route 81.
Tractor-trailer burns on Route 81
Ogdensburg City Hall
Deep disappointment in Ogdensburg after home rule fail

Latest News

President Biden's first G-7 Summit ends with pledges from the leaders to address matters like...
G-7 Summit: Biden focused on reviving relationships
This photo shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill...
Biden says ‘very gracious’ queen ‘reminded me of my mother’
Ned Beatty, the indelible character actor whose first film role as a genial vacationer raped by...
Ned Beatty, indelible in ‘Deliverance,’ ‘Network’ dies at 83
Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence counties to host vaccine clinics as state approaches goal